CEPO records 15 violations of civic space from April-July 2024

Civil society organization – Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) – said it has registered an increase in cases of violation of civic space by security agencies in different parts of the country from April to July 2024.

CEPO said its initiative dubbed as Civic Space Watch observed the trend in a comparison of the incidents to those in the period from January to March, adding that the country is undergoing challenging moment of political transitional process that requires tolerance for consultative dialogue.

“This negative development is disturbing in this particular time where the country is aspiring to get into holding of the national general elections scheduled for December 2024 which are likely to be delayed,” the organization said in a press release on Saturday.

The incidents, the watchdog said, include threats against its staff in Western Bahr el Ghazal over a comment on a matter of communal violence on 16th April, and a summon of its Wau Director to explain alleged involvement in University of Bahr el Ghazal academic staff strike.

Other incidents include the closure of offices of a civil society organization Intrepid South Sudan in Bor and “a heightened search” for Intrepid leader Bol Deng Bol over accusations that he incited protests in Bor.

It revealed that two journalists identified as Abraham Aleu, an SSBC photographer and another Chol Kimani were arrested by security officers in Bor town in connection with the peaceful demonstration in the town between late June and July. They were reportedly released without charges.

On 6th July, CEPO said some journalists in Juba alleged receiving threatening phone calls from someone claiming to be from the NSS, warning them not to report on the parliament’s brief detention of activists and journalists on the 3rd July, 2024.

CEPO further said that on 2nd July, two national parliamentarian (who strongly preferred not to be mentioned or described) reported case of security threat over pressuring rejection on the passage of the NSS act without removal of article 54 and 55.

Meanwhile, an unnamed editor–in-chief of Sudans Post was allegedly attacked by supporters of a former governor for publishing article on violence and the UN arms embargo on June 11, while a civil society activist (Ter Manyang Gatwech) said he and other colleagues were briefly detained at the national parliament.

On 3rd July, four Journalists were said to be briefly detained at the national parliament, and on 5th July, CEPO leader Edmund Yakani said he received a phone call from someone who claimed to NSS want to know his location for possible arrest.

– ‘NSS unaware’ –

The Internal Bureau of the National Security Service has since denied responsibility for the threats, and added that the activists should report the matter to his office for accountability against any individual found to have committed such acts.

John Kumuri, Director of Public Relations of the NSS, said the agency’s mandate is “not to threaten anybody, whether being the civil society or the journalists.”

“The Public Relations department is ready to receive complains, including the Directorate of Legal Affairs, if there are complains the door is open for you to come and bring, including the names of the officer that is threatening,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Mr Kumuri said the NSS Act also stipulates that those who abuse their power, including the members of the agency, will be tried and convicted in the court of law.

“I don’t think a National Security officer would do that, if they are there, then they will be dealt with, because our work here is not to threaten anybody including the civil society.”

“If there are threats, let them bring the threats, let me have a look, sometime [they] might take law into their hands, but I don’t think it is within the policy of the National Security Service to threaten somebody.”

On Wednesday, the National Legislative Assembly passed the National Security Service Act 2014 Amendment Bill 2024, after a long and heated debate.

This is contrary to last year’s consensus between President Salva Kiir and his First Deputy Dr. Riek Machar that Articles 54 and 55 mandate the National Security Service to arrest without warrant should be scrapped.

Following its passing, the Human Rights Watch called on President Salva Kiir to use his constitutional powers to reject the bill, adding that it will further undermine human rights and entrench the agency’s longstanding abuses in the country.

