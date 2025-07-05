New Mundri East Commissioner pledges better services, stronger security at swearing-in

The newly appointed Commissioner for Mundri East County, Western Equatoria state has vowed to improve service delivery and security as he took oath of office on Friday.

Commissioner John Henry Ngalamu was sworn in today, Friday, as the new Commissioner of Mundri East County in Yambio town more than a month after his in May.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa.

In his speech after the oath taking, Ngalamu, said to restoring peace, improving security, and delivery basic services to the people will be his top priority.

He said his administration will also promote inclusivity, unity and reconciliation, as directed by President Salva Kiir during his appointment.

“I will find ways of providing better services and better security to our people. My people need peace the most. They are there waiting for me with the message of peace. I will be going as soon as possible,” he said.

He also pledged to pay special attention to conflict-affected areas such as Minga and Rokon, where many residents have been displaced due to violence.

Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, the Acting Governor of Western Equatoria State, directed the new commissioner to serve as a peace ambassador.

“And we are sending uh the county commissioner there immediately. Immediately, he has to go. To make sure that he goes to work with our people, and he goes as an ambassador for peace,” he said.

“Commissioner, we send you to your people and go and unify the people. Be a sign of peace to the people and be a sign of unity to our people. Not only to go to East, but to the entire Western Equatoria State,” he added.

Commissioner Ngalamu, a member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), was appointed by President Salva Kiir on May 21, 2025, replacing former commissioner Margaret Fozia Emmanuel.

