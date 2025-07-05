Musician Lord Gee detained under unclear circumstances – family  

Music artiste and radio presenter, Jamal Gabriel Said Sururas, popularly known as Lord G, has been arrested and detained over unclear reasons, his family has said.

The 27-year-old rapper, radio presenter, and youth advocate was reportedly arrested on Wednesday evening near the Jebel area.

According to his mother, Mary Ziena Yayuda, he was first taken to Giada and later transferred to Buluk police headquarters.

Yayuda told Eye Radio yesterday she learned of her son’s arrest from one of his friends and immediately rushed to the location.

“The news was brought to me on Wednesday evening via his friend that Gabriel was arrested and taken to Giyada. I went there that same night, but it was too late. I was told to return the next day. When I came back Thursday morning, I was told he had been moved to Buluk.”

She said the authorities asked her to provide documents including his work ID to prove he was not a criminal.

Despite returning as advised and presenting required documents, including work and school IDs, she said has not been allowed to see her son.

“They told me to bring papers to prove he is not a criminal. I brought everything on Friday morning, and they told me to wait until midday. But it passed, and I was still waiting,” she explained.

She said has not received formal explanation about the charges or the conditions of his detention.

“I just want to see my son with my own eyes. These kids are not eating or drinking. It’s really painful as a mother. As a sultan in my area, how could my son be involved in such acts? I must ensure law and order in society. As of now, I am leaving things in God’s hands, there’s nothing more I can do,” she lamented.

Police have not issued any formal statement regarding the reasons for Lord G’s arrest or the conditions of his detention.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter