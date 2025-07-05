5th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Governance | News   |   Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud

Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Kuyok Abol Kuyok, Minister of General Education and Instructions, speaks with Eye Radio on September 6, 2024 - Photo Credit: MosesAwan/Eye Radio

The Minister of General Education and Instructions has abolished the change of names on the primary and secondary certificates.

Dr Kuyok Abol Kuyok says this will prevent fraudulent name change and identity disputes.

Before the new order, people could change or correct their names on certificates after getting a court attestation.

However, in an order dated July 3rd, Dr Kuyok said the national examinations council will no longer accept requests to modify names on certificates for any reasons, including personal and legal matters.

The Minister says this will ensure uniformity and finality in the examination documentation.

He further says it will protect the integrity and credibility of national examination records.

Dr Kuyok, who is also the chairperson of the South Sudan National Examination Council, advised candidates to register their names as they wish to appear on the certificates.

He also directed the Secretary of the Examinations Council and the ministry’s Undersecretary to enforce the order with immediate effect.

The South Sudan National Examinations Council is the body responsible for conducting exams at various levels of education, including primary, secondary, technical/vocational, and post-secondary business studies.

It sets exam calendars and schedules, issues certificates, and ensures the security and integrity of the examination process.

The council is also responsible for releasing or withholding examination results.

However, the results for the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education have not yet been released.

The delay has sparked complaints from students and parents.

But according to Kuyok, the marking of the exams was scheduled to begin this past week.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 2

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 3

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners 4

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published June 29, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 5

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family and football unite to bid Diogo Jota farewell

Published 5 hours ago

Central Equatoria approves $8.3m to complete Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road project

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud

Published 7 hours ago

New Mundri East Commissioner pledges better services, stronger security at swearing-in

Published 11 hours ago

Musician Lord Gee detained under unclear circumstances – family  

Published 12 hours ago

Police dismiss rumors of alleged extrajudicial killings in Gumba assault case

Published July 4, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.