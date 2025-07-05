Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud

The Minister of General Education and Instructions has abolished the change of names on the primary and secondary certificates.

Dr Kuyok Abol Kuyok says this will prevent fraudulent name change and identity disputes.

Before the new order, people could change or correct their names on certificates after getting a court attestation.

However, in an order dated July 3rd, Dr Kuyok said the national examinations council will no longer accept requests to modify names on certificates for any reasons, including personal and legal matters.

The Minister says this will ensure uniformity and finality in the examination documentation.

He further says it will protect the integrity and credibility of national examination records.

Dr Kuyok, who is also the chairperson of the South Sudan National Examination Council, advised candidates to register their names as they wish to appear on the certificates.

He also directed the Secretary of the Examinations Council and the ministry’s Undersecretary to enforce the order with immediate effect.

The South Sudan National Examinations Council is the body responsible for conducting exams at various levels of education, including primary, secondary, technical/vocational, and post-secondary business studies.

It sets exam calendars and schedules, issues certificates, and ensures the security and integrity of the examination process.

The council is also responsible for releasing or withholding examination results.

However, the results for the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education have not yet been released.

The delay has sparked complaints from students and parents.

But according to Kuyok, the marking of the exams was scheduled to begin this past week.