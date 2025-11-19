New Information Minister pledges zero tolerance for journalist harassment

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The newly appointed Minister of Information, Ateny Wek Ateny, has issued a strong declaration, pledging a zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment directed at journalists.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the media fraternity in Juba marked the spirit of IDEI—a global commemoration usually observed on November 2nd—with the central focus being the nation’s pervasive issue of unpunished attacks and harassment against journalists.

Speaking after being sworn in to the office on Wednesday, November 19, Minister Ateny emphatically described the Ministry of Information as a “den meant to protect them,” using the analogy of a lion’s den as a secure sanctuary.

“A lion has only one place that is secure to it… The Ministry of ICT [Information] is the den for the journalists so they cannot be harassed,” Ateny stated.

“I will not tolerate any harassment rendered against journalists because journalists will have to run from where they are being chased to this ministry to protect them.”

To ensure the safety of media personnel, Ateny Wek promised his personal intervention and availability, assuring journalists he would be accessible “24/7 to communicate” with them.

“You get yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time, please, my phone will be there. Call me and say I have a problem. I’m a journalist. I will come for you,” he affirmed.

The Minister stressed that this commitment is aimed at upholding the rule of law and improving the nation’s reputation.

“I want to make sure that we want to clean the image of this country by applying the law and the Constitution,” he explained. This application requires respecting freedom of speech and association, which are protected under Articles 24 and 25 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan. He cautioned journalists to ensure their statements remain within legal bounds.

The Minister’s promise is particularly significant given South Sudan’s poor record on press freedom.

Despite the government reporting progress, South Sudan remains a country where press freedom is often severely curtailed. The nation was ranked 109th in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, a considerable jump from 136th in 2024, yet challenges persist.

The commemoration highlighted the long-standing issue of unpunished attacks. Human rights bodies consistently cite a chilling effect resulting from the lack of accountability for harassment, arbitrary detentions, and the tragic killings of journalists.

