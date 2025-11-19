Minister Biar warns well-to-do elders against exploiting young women

The National Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Madut Biar Yel, has urged elders and parents across the country to refrain from exploiting young girls for personal gain, saying the behaviour commonly referred to as “sugar daddies” is harming communities.

Madut Biar made the remarks after watching a drama that highlighted how economic hardship and unemployment are pushing some young people into risky situations.

The presentation was staged during the official inauguration of Ayii University in Juba on Tuesday.

“It was very good drama. It was eye-opening for us elders who have been named to be sugar daddies,” he said. “These are real situations facing our country. When the economy is down and there are no jobs for parents, some children may think of what was presented here.”

The minister used the occasion to caution what he called his “age mates”—elders and fathers—against exploiting vulnerable young women under the guise of offering support.

“Let me advise my age mates, elders, fathers. You know that name is not good for us, the sugar daddy,” he said.

“Let us help our children, our daughters, without any father interest. Just give her something for transport and school fees so that we are not portrayed as sugar daddies. We will try to improve the situation generally so that you don’t fall into that trap.”

