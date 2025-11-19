19th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Minister Biar warns well-to-do elders against exploiting young women

Minister Biar warns well-to-do elders against exploiting young women

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 8 hours ago

Higher Education Minister Madut Biar |By Wol Mapal

The National Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Madut Biar Yel, has urged elders and parents across the country to refrain from exploiting young girls for personal gain, saying the behaviour commonly referred to as “sugar daddies” is harming communities.

Madut Biar made the remarks after watching a drama that highlighted how economic hardship and unemployment are pushing some young people into risky situations.

The presentation was staged during the official inauguration of Ayii University in Juba on Tuesday.

“It was very good drama. It was eye-opening for us elders who have been named to be sugar daddies,” he said. “These are real situations facing our country. When the economy is down and there are no jobs for parents, some children may think of what was presented here.”

The minister used the occasion to caution what he called his “age mates”—elders and fathers—against exploiting vulnerable young women under the guise of offering support.

“Let me advise my age mates, elders, fathers. You know that name is not good for us, the sugar daddy,” he said.

“Let us help our children, our daughters, without any father interest. Just give her something for transport and school fees so that we are not portrayed as sugar daddies. We will try to improve the situation generally so that you don’t fall into that trap.”

Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 4

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

NCRC Report: Citizens insist on Presidential term limits, independent military 5

NCRC Report: Citizens insist on Presidential term limits, independent military

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES governor Adil revokes two officials, appoints seven in office restructuring

Published 46 minutes ago

CES reinstated governor Adil sets security and peace as top priorities

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Mabior Garang meets Envoy Adut Salva

Published 3 hours ago

Aweil and Yambio top primary girl enrolment, outnumbering boys, but 82% drop out

Published 4 hours ago

Youth activist presses cabinet to fast-track key governance and funding bills

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir swears in new officials, urges hard work to address national challenges

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.