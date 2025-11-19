19th November 2025

Kiir swears in new officials, urges hard work to address national challenges

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

VP Wani Igga, Ministers Ateny Wek, CES governor, and others take oath of office|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has called on newly appointed government officials to work tirelessly to alleviate the hardships facing South Sudanese citizens.

The President made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony held in Juba on Wednesday.

The officials sworn in included Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga, Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Ambassador Monica Achol Abel Aguek, Minister of Information Ateny Wek Ateny, Minister of Justice Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Roads and Bridges Peter Lam Both, Minister of Environment and Forestry Mabior Garang de Mabior, Governor of Central Equatoria State Emanuel Adil Anthony, and Inspector General of Police Gen. Said Chawul Lom.

In a post on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President, Kiir urged the officials to dedicate themselves fully to improving service delivery and addressing social and economic challenges affecting citizens.

He tasked the new Presidential Envoy to the Middle East with fostering cordial diplomatic relations and ensuring South Sudan’s national interests are advanced abroad. Addressing the new Minister of Justice, he emphasized the need to prioritize judicial reforms, reduce the backlog of cases, and improve the delivery of justice to the people.

The Governor of Central Equatoria, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, was instructed to enhance security in the state, with a focus on protecting citizens and their property.

President Kiir expressed optimism that the newly appointed officials would bring renewed energy to the government, strengthen public confidence, and contribute to improving conditions across the country.

