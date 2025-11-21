New Environment Minister pledges master plan to tackle deforestation and pollution

The new Minister of Environment and Forestry, Mabior Gerang De Mabior, has pledged to draft a national master plan to tackle deforestation, environmental damage, and pollution in oil-producing areas.

He officially took office yesterday in a ceremony attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and members of the national legislature.

Speaking at the event, Minister Mabior thanked President Salva Kiir for giving him what he called a critical task to address the country’s environmental challenges.

He said widespread deforestation, land degradation, and the pressures that push people to rely on charcoal production are major concerns.

He also warned that pollution in oil-producing areas is harming communities, livestock, and the environment.

Minister Mabior said he will work closely with ministry staff and the undersecretaries for Environment and Forestry to develop a detailed master plan.

This, he said, will help review past work, identify gaps, and set clear priorities to strengthen the ministry’s role in managing South Sudan’s natural resources.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter