MHADM and WHH Sign MoU to enhance climate resilience efforts

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MHADM) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) formularized an MoU to enhance disaster risk reduction and climate resilience efforts across South Sudan.

The initiative seeks to avert increasing challenges of floods, droughts, and other climate‑related hazards, mainly in Unity State, Eastern Equatoria State, and Northern Bahr El Ghazal

During the formularization of the MOU at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Undersecretary Dr Dennis Marial Muorwel Mayom pledged his ministry’s full support and cooperation.

Dr. Marial spoke to attendees at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management headquarters this morning.

“I would like to acknowledge the support you provided in climate resilience, agriculture and livelihoods enhancement in the country and further acknowledge the role you played in fostering inclusive coordination mechanisms between the government, communities and all partners in the Republic of South Sudan,” said Dr Marial.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management would like to assure you of its unwavering support and cooperation in implementing the memorandum that we have just signed.”

For his part John Rutaro, WHH’s Head of Program Development, said the MOU will enhance their collaboration with the government on disaster risk management and warning systems.

“We have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the ministry to formalize and strengthen our engagement in disaster risk management, early warning, and rapid response. This will help ensure our interventions are not disrupted by climate shocks,” he said.

“South Sudan is prone to floods, drought, and other emergencies. Early action and disaster risk management reduce the impact of these disasters on communities and on our work in food systems and agriculture,” he added.

