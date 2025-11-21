21st November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   MHADM and WHH Sign MoU to enhance climate resilience efforts

MHADM and WHH Sign MoU to enhance climate resilience efforts

Author: Madrama James | Published: 9 minutes ago

Representatives of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs abd Disaster Management and Welthungerhilfe during the signing of MoU - Photo credit: Madrama James/ Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MHADM) and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) formularized an MoU to enhance disaster risk reduction and climate resilience efforts across South Sudan.

The initiative seeks to avert increasing challenges of floods, droughts, and other climate‑related hazards, mainly in Unity State, Eastern Equatoria State, and Northern Bahr El Ghazal

During the formularization of the MOU at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Undersecretary Dr Dennis Marial Muorwel Mayom pledged his ministry’s full support and cooperation.

Dr. Marial spoke to attendees at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management headquarters this morning.

“I would like to acknowledge the support you provided in climate resilience, agriculture and livelihoods enhancement in the country and further acknowledge the role you played in fostering inclusive coordination mechanisms between the government, communities and all partners in the Republic of South Sudan,” said Dr Marial.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management would like to assure you of its unwavering support and cooperation in implementing the memorandum that we have just signed.”

For his part John Rutaro, WHH’s Head of Program Development, said the MOU will enhance their collaboration with the government on disaster risk management and warning systems.

“We have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the ministry to formalize and strengthen our engagement in disaster risk management, early warning, and rapid response. This will help ensure our interventions are not disrupted by climate shocks,” he said.

“South Sudan is prone to floods, drought, and other emergencies. Early action and disaster risk management reduce the impact of these disasters on communities and on our work in food systems and agriculture,” he added.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 1

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan 2

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Published November 15, 2025

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 3

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs 4

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published November 20, 2025

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget 5

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published November 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MHADM and WHH Sign MoU to enhance climate resilience efforts

Published 9 minutes ago

New Environment Minister pledges master plan to tackle deforestation and pollution

Published 1 hour ago

Dr. Julia defends polygamy as “African hospitality” at Derik Cultural Festival

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Adil directs Juba City Council to rehabilitate roads

Published 3 hours ago

UNICEF urges government to increase investment in services for children

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban urges road contractors to be patient as government reviews $700m arrears

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.