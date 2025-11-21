Dr. Julia defends polygamy as “African hospitality” at Derik Cultural Festival

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — A University of Juba professor has defended polygamous marriages, saying the practice is part of African hospitality and can be beneficial when well managed.

Prof. Dr. Julia, former Vice Chancellor of the Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology, served as the main speaker. She delivered a presentation titled: “Women of South Sudan Telling Their Stories of Struggle and Inspiration,” which used her own upbringing as the primary case study.

She described growing up in the household of her father, Benjamin, who had 11 wives, as a communal and organized experience rather than a chaotic one.

“My father had eleven wives, so we grew up in a big house where everybody was busy running around. Kids were together in one place; sometimes people didn’t even know our individual names, they just knew these were the children of Benjamin,” Prof. Julia said.

She emphasized the communal structure of the home, noting that her father ensured equality among the children.

“The good thing was that my father made sure all the children ate in one place,” she explained. “Our mothers shared the chores—cooking today, and the next day. No child ate alone with his or her mother; all of us ate together. I call it African hospitality.”

Prof. Julia concluded by rejecting the notion that polygamy is inherently negative.

“When you say polygamy is not good, I say no, polygamy is sometimes good when it is managed well. The community of Benjamin grew up in one household where everybody was known.”

Prof. Julia has been honored as a trailblazer in education at the 5th Derik Cultural Festival, marking a significant moment of recognition for women’s leadership in South Sudan.

She is among four distinguished women celebrated at this year’s event for their influential contributions to the country’s education, diplomacy, arts, and media sectors. The awards highlighted their enduring impact and dedication to shaping the nation’s institutional and cultural landscape.

Sharing the spotlight with Prof. Julia were three other icons of South Sudanese excellence. The festival recognized Selwa Gabriel, a pioneering diplomat known for her service to the nation, and Viviana Nyachan, a leading figure in the contemporary music scene.

Also honored was Majori Elinana, a groundbreaking artist acknowledged for her influential career in drama and broadcasting, completing a lineup of women who have defined their respective fields.

