1st December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Nearly 50,000 students to sit for CSE exams on Dec 2

Nearly 50,000 students to sit for CSE exams on Dec 2

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Secondary Four students parade before commencing their final exams. December 4, 2023, (Photo: Awan Moses)

Around 50,000 students are expected to start sitting for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) examination in 525 centers across the country on Monday, December 2, according to a schedule announced by the education ministry.

The students including 28,551 males and 19,993 females will take the nine-day exams in science and art sections – with each category having seven compulsory and optional subjects.

The examination will start with Christian Religion Education and Islamic Religion and ends with Citizenship, Additional Mathematics and other technical subjects.

In a press conference announcing the timetable on October 2024, Deputy Minister of General Education Martin Tako said all preparations had been made for the secondary leaving exams.

“I take this opportunity to inform the candidates, parents and all stakeholders that all process of the 2024 examinations have been put in place and the examination administration dates have been fixed in accordance with rules and regulations guiding conduct of examinations in the country,” he said.

The Ministry of General Education said it has registered an increase of 3,613 students sitting for the Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in the 2024-2025 calendar, compared to last year.

More than 79,000 pupils – the highest number of primary school candidates ever recorded – have concluded the Certificate of Primary Education examination across South Sudan, which started on November 18.

South Sudan’s economic hardships severely impacted government expenditures across various institutions including the education ministry which struggles to mark annual examination papers on time in recent years.

The marking process of the 2023-2024 CSE examination took eight months of anxious wait by thousands of students and parents. But the results announced in August 2024 uncovered a historic poor performance that will see the lowest admission to universities.

Students who failed the last exams will likely struggle to retake the test as they only found out two four months into this year’s exams.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 2

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 3

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

Bandits kill three passengers in Saturday ambush on Juba-Nimule highway 5

Bandits kill three passengers in Saturday ambush on Juba-Nimule highway

Published November 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nearly 50,000 students to sit for CSE exams on Dec 2

Published 1 hour ago

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan secures 282,000 doses of cholera vaccines

Published 4 hours ago

CES begins inquiry into civilian killings in Wonduruba

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir urges inclusive, just and responsive EAC integration

Published 21 hours ago

Angelina urges end to repression amid constitution-making process

Published November 30, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.