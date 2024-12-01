University of Juba adjourns 26th graduation event to Feb 2025

The University of Juba – one of the leading academic institutions in South Sudan – has deferred its 26th Convocation initially scheduled for December 7, 2024 to February 2025 due to logistical challenges.

The adjournment is the first time for the university which has demonstrated a consistent commitment to organizing timely graduation ceremonies in recent years.

In a statement, the university said it “regrets to inform her esteemed graduands, their parents, guardians and the public at large that the 26th convocation of the university” has been deferred.

The university said its graduation office has also decided to extend the registration for graduation until December 31, 2024, adding that schools which have not completed the processing of graduating students are urged to do so before the Christmas break.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience that this decision may cause you. Our simple apologies and looking forward to celebrating the graduation of this batch in the new year,” it added.

The University of Juba maintains a tradition of holding its convocation ceremony annually in December at the end of each academic year’s two semesters. The last ceremony saw over 4,500 students graduated with degrees.

The University of Juba was founded in 1975 under by the former Vice president of and President of Southern Sudan, Abel Alier Kwai and had its first student admission in 1977.

It was temporarily relocated to Khartoum as a result of the Second Sudanese Civil War, and then moved back to Juba in July 2011, after South Sudan obtained independence.

