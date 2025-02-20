NBS says ready to conduct population census, warns of time limit

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said it is ready to commence the conduct of nationwide population census which it projects to produce required results in 16 months once part of the required $100 million budget is availed on time.

NBS Chairperson Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai said the agency is still awaiting the release of at least $38 million already approved by the National Ministry of Finance and Planning.

“What we projected in February 2024, is that if we are given the resources we can accomplish this task within 16 months, and that still stands,” Ting said.

“If the resources are provided, say tomorrow or even by the end of next month, we should be able to provide the information needed for elections before elections.”

Dr. Ting said analyzing a national population census usually takes ten years. He however said the institution is ready to complete priority data need for the conduct of elections in 16 month if the resources are availed on time.

“The budget that we require is roughly about 100 million dollars and that was approved in February last year, we were then advised by the minister of finance that 38 million dollars will be released right away for us to begin the planning process that has not yet been released.”

Dr. Ting further stated that the declaration for the commencement of census is ready and will soon be issued by President Kiir after which a census committee will be formed.

The official pointed out that the major challenge facing the task is lack of resources and infrastructures for the institution.

“Those of you who have paid us a visit have seen where we operate, and then human resources. After the war and with limited funding going to the bureau, many of our key staff left the bureau and went to the NGO world.”

The Revitalized Peace Agreement mandates the unity government to conduct a National Population and Housing Census before the end of the Transitional Period.

The slated elections are expected to be held in December 2026 to signal end of the transition.