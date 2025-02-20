South Sudan citizens exhausted, partners out of patience over extensions: U.S. envoy

South Sudan’s partners have run out of patience and its citizens are exhausted and in doubts over the transitional government’s commitment to make the current extension the last one, U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler has said.



Amb. Adler who addressed Troika diplomats on Thursday, said almost seven years after the signing of the peace agreement, the international community continues to witness failure of its signatories to bring the transitional period to a peaceful and successful conclusion.

The US diplomat added that the Troika governments have also witnessed failure of political will to use public revenue appropriately and transparently.

According to him, the absence of progress on key provisions in the peace deal since last September’s announcement of yet another extension leaves international observers in doubt.

“The absence of steps since last September’s announcement of yet another extension leads us sadly to doubt the transitional government’s commitment to make this extension the last one. The patience of South Sudan’s partners and of its people is exhausted.”

He further said South Sudan’s leaders have failed to meet aspirations of their own people and the expectations of international partners for the people to achieve peace and a government that is responsive to their needs.

South Sudan has never undertaken general elections since independence in 2011 amid recurrent adjournment of scheduled polls.

The last attempt to hold a general election was supposed to be in December 2024 to usher in a democratically elected government. But on 21st September 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, postponing what would have been the country’s first-ever elections.

The decision was reportedly agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

