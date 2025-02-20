Dozens survive in bus-truck collision at Juba-Nimule road

Several people have sustained minor injuries after a passenger bus collided with a cargo truck at Jelei area along the Juba-Nimule highway, on Thursday, a police official said.

Nimule Inspector of Police Maj. Gen. David Kasmiro stated that the bus involved in the accident was traveling from Juba while the truck was coming from Nimule.

Speaking to Eye Radio shortly after the incident, Major Kasmiro confirmed that there were injuries but no fatalities.

“The incident happened at Jelei this morning at around 11:30 it’s between a bus and truck they collided. At the moment we are still gathering the information,” he said.

“The bus was travelling from Juba, while the truck was coming from Nimule when the collided the reason for the accident still unknown. The bus was carrying passengers they sustained injuries but no fatalities.”

