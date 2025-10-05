Nasir authorities appeal for urgent food aid amid influx of returnees

Authorities in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, are calling for urgent humanitarian assistance as thousands of returnees flood back into the region amid improved security.

According to County Commissioner James Gatwech Jok, the area is now grappling with severe food shortages, particularly in Nasir town, where a large portion of the returnees have resettled.

“We are in peace and we are okay. Even the whole Payams around Nasir,” Commissioner Gatwech told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“The challenge now is the food inside the town because… the World Food Programme dropped food in some areas of the Payam, but inside the town, there is no food drop coming.”

The Commissioner said the improved security situation had encouraged many displaced residents to return, particularly from neighboring Ethiopia and other parts of South Sudan.

However, the influx has placed enormous strain on local resources, with food aid failing to reach key population centers.

He added that while food airdrops have been made to remote areas, Nasir town — which is now hosting the largest share of returnees — has not received any recent deliveries, either by air or via the Sobat River.

“We requested a lot about the river,” Gatwech said. “Food that was meant to be brought by boat has not yet come. This is the only challenge. The rest is okay. We have no problem.”

Commissioner Gatwech is appealing to the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian partners to urgently scale up support for the returnees, including food, shelter materials, and medical assistance.

The appeal comes amid efforts by local authorities to facilitate resettlement and recovery following a prolonged period of insecurity in the region.

