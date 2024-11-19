Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

The Minister of Environment has called for urgent action against climate change at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, urging world leaders to boost resilience funding and ease access for frontline nations.

Speaking on behalf of President Salva Kiir, Josephine Napwon, highlights the devastating impact of factors linked to climate change in her country – including years of draughts and floods that have displaced over three million people and left more than 60% of the population food insecure.

Napwon called on developed countries to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

She said the government of South Sudan has prioritized building the resilience of people to adapt to its impacts. “However, this priority cannot be achieved without the provision of adequate climate finance,” she told world leaders.

Ms. Napwon appealed for simplified access to climate funding, saying trillions of dollars are needed to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change.

She further suggested the quick implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund to compensate affected communities.

Minister Napwon said South Sudan – which has Africa’s largest wetland and significant forest cover – wants negotiations on carbon trading concluded to support climate projects in the country.

“South Sudan is home to the largest wetland in Africa and has over 30% of forests cover with enormous carbon sequestration capacity. Therefore, Article 6 negotiations that have dragged on are to be concluded amicably at this COP.”

“This will enable us to trade in Carbon and invests the proceeds in our Climate mitigation and adaptation projects. Many vulnerable people are eagerly watching and expecting COP29 to deliver outcomes that will improve their lives and livelihoods.”

South Sudan says it will negotiate in good faith to address key issues affecting the world’s most climate-impacted populations.

