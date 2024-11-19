19th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science   |   Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Josephine Napwon, Minister of Environment addresses COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Courtesy

The Minister of Environment has called for urgent action against climate change at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, urging world leaders to boost resilience funding and ease access for frontline nations.

Speaking on behalf of President Salva Kiir, Josephine Napwon, highlights the devastating impact of factors linked to climate change in her country – including years of draughts and floods that have displaced over three million people and left more than 60% of the population food insecure.

Napwon called on developed countries to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

She said the government of South Sudan has prioritized building the resilience of people to adapt to its impacts. “However, this priority cannot be achieved without the provision of adequate climate finance,” she told world leaders.

Ms. Napwon appealed for simplified access to climate funding, saying trillions of dollars are needed to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change.

She further suggested the quick implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund to compensate affected communities.

Minister Napwon said South Sudan – which has Africa’s largest wetland and significant forest cover – wants negotiations on carbon trading concluded to support climate projects in the country.

“South Sudan is home to the largest wetland in Africa and has over 30% of forests cover with enormous carbon sequestration capacity. Therefore, Article 6 negotiations that have dragged on are to be concluded amicably at this COP.”

“This will enable us to trade in Carbon and invests the proceeds in our Climate mitigation and adaptation projects. Many vulnerable people are eagerly watching and expecting COP29 to deliver outcomes that will improve their lives and livelihoods.”

South Sudan says it will negotiate in good faith to address key issues affecting the world’s most climate-impacted populations.

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 3

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 4

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil 5

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published 3 hours ago

Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

Published 4 hours ago

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Poorly equipped police, floods hinder efforts to rein in Tonj North violence: Mayom

Published 6 hours ago

NCRC engages in workshop on Fiscal Federalism

Published 8 hours ago

Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.