Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

The Ministry of Health has downplayed claims made by Uganda’s National Drug Authority that stolen Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARVs) are being smuggled to South Sudan, adding that the country has enough and free treatment for HIV/AIDs.

On Monday, the Ugandan drugs regulator in a statement published by Daily Monitor newspaper, said about 12 boxes of ARV medicine containing over 64,000 doses were stolen and smuggled into South Sudan and DR Congo.

According to the publication, some Ugandan nationals and a health worker was arrested in connection with the theft of the Anti-Retroviral Drugs.

“Our intelligence shows that these (ARVs) are being smuggled into South Sudan and DR Congo,” said Mr. Abiaz Rwamwiri, Spokesperson of the NDA.

When contacted for comment, Dr. Harriet Pasquale, Undersecretary in the South Sudan Ministry of Health described the reports as unverified.

She said ARVs are available in all local facilities in South Sudan for the free benefit of all citizens. She admitted that some South Sudanese are receiving the HIV drugs from Uganda and questions why should it be called smuggling.

“Sometimes people can say that, but we have patients who are from South Sudan who receive their ARVs from Uganda. So that doesn’t mean that the drugs they are smuggled,” Dr. Pasquale said.

“Here we have enough drugs and they are free. So, I don’t understand why they should smuggle them to South Sudan. We give drugs for free and there are plenty. We plan all our facilities. So, I just want to find out exactly what is happening.”

Magwi County Health Supervisor Mr. Gamma Emmanuel also said there is no information from the border security and health agencies to corroborate Ugandan allegations.

“We have our team at the point of entry. They’re also monitoring the health stations at the point of entry together with some other government agencies. The border police are there 24 hours and if such kind of incidents happen, they always report to us,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Mr. Gamma said health monitors at Nimule-Elegu border point collaborating with the government intelligence did not report anything in connection with ARV interception.

He only disclosed one occasion in which a handful of anti-biotics, painkillers and anti-seizures to remediate epilepsy were caught with a driver who contended that he was taking such medicines to a South Sudanese citizen in Uganda.

“I remember in the beginning of this month; they also intercepted a drug going to one of the South Sudanese who is in the refugee camp trying to take some drugs from Juba.”

“It was for epilepsy case. There were some few antibiotics with some painkillers, and then we have anti-seizures, which was also given. They realized that, and then they reported to me. After I got the drug, it was going to an individual person who is getting it right away from Juba.”

Nimule Police Inspector Maj. David Kasimiro, who is responsible for the major route of entry to South Sudan said the allegations remains untrue and the government surveillance against smugglers remains high.

