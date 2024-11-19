Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

A commercial cargo aircraft crash-landed at Lankien Airstrip in Nyirol County, Jonglei State on Tuesday morning, Juba Airport director confirmed, adding they were still gathering information.

Mr. Kur Kuol was not also able to clarify whether there was any casualty in the crash that occurred at 9AM.

Pictures shared on social media and verified by Eye Radio depict that the plane with registration number TL-BMM veered off the rough airstrip before landing in a muddy ditch.

The aircraft appears without landing gears and it remains unclear if the wheels fails to come out during landing or they were smashed during the crash.

This is a breaking news story and more details will follow….

Share with friends: Facebook twitter