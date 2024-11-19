19th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Plane crash in Lankien. (Photo: Yien Jock).

A commercial cargo aircraft crash-landed at Lankien Airstrip in Nyirol County, Jonglei State on Tuesday morning, Juba Airport director confirmed, adding they were still gathering information.

Mr. Kur Kuol was not also able to clarify whether there was any casualty in the crash that occurred at 9AM.

Pictures shared on social media and verified by Eye Radio depict that the plane with registration number TL-BMM veered off the rough airstrip before landing in a muddy ditch.

The aircraft appears without landing gears and it remains unclear if the wheels fails to come out during landing or they were smashed during the crash.

This is a breaking news story and more details will follow….

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 3

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 4

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil 5

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published 3 hours ago

Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

Published 4 hours ago

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Poorly equipped police, floods hinder efforts to rein in Tonj North violence: Mayom

Published 6 hours ago

NCRC engages in workshop on Fiscal Federalism

Published 8 hours ago

Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.