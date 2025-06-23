23rd June 2025
Musician Nicky Prince: Refugees return but can’t stay without security

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 33 minutes ago

Suliman Musa, popularly known as Nicky, Prince of the Hard Life Avenue Stars|By Darlington Moses

South Sudanese musician Suliman Musa, popularly known as Nicky Prince of the Hard Life Avenue Stars, is calling on national authorities to prioritize security stabilization to encourage the voluntary return of refugees.

Born and raised in a refugee camp in neighboring Uganda during Sudan’s civil war of outed Omar Hassan al-Bashir, Nicky Prince has firsthand experience of displacement.

Speaking on the Zone 72 youth program over the weekend, he emphasized that many South Sudanese living in camps—especially along the South Sudan–Uganda border—are willing to return home but are held back by ongoing insecurity.

“People are trying to come back voluntarily,” said Nicky Prince. “Unfortunately, they also experience violence. People from bordering counties like Morobo and Kajokeji return because the situation in the camp is worse. But then all of a sudden, there’s violence, and again they have to go back.”

He added that such cycles of movement discourage others from considering return.

“This news spreads, and it removes the idea of people thinking of coming back home. That means we need security to be brought back to its normal status so that people can willingly come back instead of waiting for official repatriation.”

The artist pointed out that many refugees who returned to South Sudan following the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement—which paved the way for South Sudan’s independence in 2011—were later forced to flee again due to persistent violence in their home areas.

Nicky Prince is now urging the government and partners to restore security in border communities to make voluntary return a realistic and safe option.

