23rd June 2025
Malakal diocese provides food relief to struggling IDPs in Panyikang County

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 21 minutes ago

IDPs and returnee receiving food relief in Panyikang - courtesy

At least 360 households in Panyidwai Payam of Panikang County, Upper Nile State, have received food assistance from the Catholic Diocese of Malakal.

The emergency intervention was carried out in response to an appeal from local authorities following the arrival of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from northern regions.

Omujwok Obach Denyong, the Emergency Project Coordinator for the Diocese, said the distribution targeted vulnerable groups, including returnees and newly arrived IDPs.

He said ach household received 50 kilograms of sorghum, in accordance with World Food Program (WFP) standards.

“We went to Panyiwai on Saturday, and we conducted a distribution, and the community appreciated the Carter Office for the distribution because they spent a long time without being supported by any organization,” said Denyong who spoke to Eye Radio on Monday.

He stated that among the beneficiaries, were Eritrean refugees who came from Sudan following the outbreak of civil war.

“The amount that was distributed to the IDPs and the Eritreans, it is 50 kgs of sorghum to each household. So, every household receives 50 kgs. The total households that benefited, there are 350 households,” he added.

The beneficiaries also received jerrycans for water storage.

Denyong said the displaced were also lacking shelter and other essentials which the church was not able to provide.

He said the biggest challenge remains the limited quantity of food, as more than 1,000 people in Panyidwai are still in need.

Panyidwai is among several areas in Upper Nile State hosting returnees and displaced families affected by years of conflict and instability.

