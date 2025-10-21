Ms. Gbeho: UNMISS to close Torit field office amid budget cuts

Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG), Ms. Kiki Gbeho, informed Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of the decision on Tuesday.

She explained that the closure is a direct result of a directive to reduce UNMISS’s operational budget by 18 percent, forcing the mission to make “hard decisions.”

“We are planning to close down the office here in Torit, but I want to assure the Governor and the people of Eastern Equatoria that UNMISS is not leaving the country, nor are we abandoning this state,” Ms. Gbeho stated.

Scaling Down, Not Abandoning

The Acting SRSG emphasized that the withdrawal was not a reflection of neglect but rather a sign of confidence in the state’s progress toward peace and stability.

The move comes as the UN grapples with significant financial shortfalls globally, which led the Fifth Committee to approve across-the-board spending cuts affecting multiple missions in June 2025.

Ms. Gbeho assured the Governor that UNMISS will initiate discussions on how to ensure priority activities continue even as they scale down operations.

She stated that the mission remains committed to supporting South Sudan’s peace process and development agenda.

Governor Welcomes Partnership

In response, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore welcomed UNMISS’s decision and expressed deep gratitude for the mission’s decade-long support since its establishment in 2011.

“We appreciate the work UNMISS has done since its establishment in Eastern Equatoria. The mission has played a critical role in maintaining peace, promoting reconciliation, and supporting local governance,” Governor Lojore said.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustaining the peace and stability achieved and pledged continued cooperation with the broader UN system in South Sudan.

The closure of the Torit base means UNMISS will focus resources on core priorities under its mandate to protect civilians and support peace consolidation.

