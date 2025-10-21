You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | Water Ministry, IOM ink $8.5M Bor flood resilience deal
JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has signed an $8.5 million agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support comprehensive flood management and climate resilience efforts in Bor Town, Jonglei State.
The agreement initiates a major infrastructure project funded by the World Bank as part of its Regional Climate Resilience Program (RCRP).
IOM will implement the initiative, which aims to significantly reduce flood risks and improve community resilience through sustainable infrastructure and local capacity building.
Achier Manyuat John, Undersecretary of MWRI, stated that part of the government’s commitment to protect communities from the devastating effects of floods and climate change.
“This partnership demonstrates our firm commitment to protect communities from the devastating effects of floods and climate change. Through these interventions, we are strengthening Bor Town’s resilience, improving water and sanitation services, and empowering local communities to manage and maintain critical infrastructure sustainably. This is a milestone in our shared vision of climate-adapted, safe, and resilient communities,” stated Manyuat.
For his part, Vijaya Souri, Chief of Mission, IOM South Sudan, pointed out that the initiative will help communities in Bor to build long-term resilience to floods.
“IOM is proud to work under the leadership of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to help communities in Bor build long-term resilience to floods. This partnership reflects our broader commitment to durable solutions in South Sudan — linking lifesaving flood management with efforts that enable stability, recovery, and sustainable development for the people most affected by climate shocks,” said Vijaya.
According to a ministry statement, the project will tackle critical needs through several key activities:
The ministry emphasized that the partnership underscores its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, improving vital water and sanitation infrastructure, and promoting climate-resilient development across South Sudan.
Officials hail the project as a major step toward creating a safer and more resilient future for the people of Bor.
This initiative is expected to enhance the safety and well-being of Bor Town residents, protect livelihoods, and strengthen disaster risk management through adaptive infrastructure and sustainable local practices.
Once completed, it will help safeguard an estimated 70 per cent of the town’s population and support more secure, resilient living conditions.
About the Regional Climate Resilience Program (RCRP)
The RCRP is a multi-country initiative designed to strengthen the resilience of communities to climate change, floods, and droughts.
In South Sudan, it is being implemented by MWRI and focuses on climate-resilient livelihoods, water resource management, early warning systems, and knowledge sharing to support flood-prone and vulnerable communities.
In line with World Bank Environmental and Social Standards, the project will implement robust environmental, social, health, and safety safeguards, including grievance handling mechanisms, labor condition management, and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse. Regular progress and financial reporting will ensure transparency and accountability.
