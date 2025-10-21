21st October 2025

Governor Lobong wished UNMISS Torit stayed until after elections

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of EES during a meeting with UNMISS Head Anita Kiki Gbeho in Torit on October 21, 2025, to discuss the mission's scale-down. (Courtesy of Office of the Governor EES)

TORIT, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) — Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria regretted the withdrawal of the UNMISS Torit office, stating the State hoped the mission would remain until after the national elections.

Governor Lobong’s comments came after he received Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Acting Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) and Head of UNMISS, in Torit.

DSRSG Gbeho officially briefed the State Government on the Mission’s plan to close its Field Office, citing a global funding crisis that has compelled UNMISS to scale down its operations by 50 percent.

While Governor Lobong acknowledged the challenging global financial conditions and expressed appreciation for UNMISS’s long-standing partnership, he stated the Mission’s departure comes ahead of a crucial political period, lamenting the timing of the closure.

DSRSG Gbeho assured the Governor that despite the physical closure, UNMISS is not abandoning the State and will continue providing support and engaging with local partners from Juba.

She noted that discussions would soon commence to explore how UNMISS and the State Government can continue working together to advance priority peacebuilding and humanitarian activities.

The Governor nevertheless commended UNMISS for recognizing the significant progress achieved in sustaining peace and stability in Eastern Equatoria.

He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to maintain close cooperation with UNMISS, emphasizing his belief that the Mission’s departure from Torit is not permanent.

Governor Lobong urged the citizens of Eastern Equatoria to remain calm and patient during the transition process.

