MP decries being side-lined in foreign trips by Speaker

The Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the national parliament has criticized the Speaker for excluding him from foreign trips, an accusation she opposed.

In what he describes as “marginalization from the office of the speaker”, Joseph Malwal says Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba has been travelling outside the country over missions meant for his committee.

He accused the Speaker of overlapping their obligations to travel abroad for office-related missions.

Malwal raised the concerns during the parliamentary session on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Juba.

“As the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Specialized Standing Committee, there has been marginalization from your [Speaker] office since the beginning up to now,” Hon. Malwal

“We have been setting up committees and also going abroad, some of the missions which are supposed would have been part of my own delegation or part of my participation,

“You deliberately marginalized us, whether it is me in person or the committee in particular,

“We would like to know, the house also, what is happening. Is it because you think I will overlook you when we are on the mission together with you? Or is it because I am also old? So, what is going on?”.

In response, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said committee mandates are confined to providing oversight of foreign policies of the country and activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She advised the Specialized Committee to revise its roles which included coordinating activities of the parliament and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“You have raised this issue several times and it seems you don’t know your roles as the Committee for Foreign Affairs. Read your functions and the roles of the Committee of Foreign Affairs,”

“I have read it, and there is no provision that gives you the power to nominate whoever is travelling to attend any meeting outside the country,

“You are supposed to provide oversight and look at the foreign policy of this country and coordinate your activities with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs like any other Specialized Committee who is aligned to other line Ministries”.

Many times, the Speaker came under criticism from the lawmakers for extravagant travels in recent months, accusing her of hindering the activities of the parliament.