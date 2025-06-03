3rd June 2025
MP calls for increased education budget to reduce overcrowding in schools

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

Students take notes during an English language class at the Juba Nabari Primary School, in Juba on April 9, 2014 - [Photo credit: Africa News]

A Member of Parliament and former Chairperson of the Education Committee, is urging the government to increase the national education budget to tackle overcrowding in classrooms and improve learning conditions.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown show on Monday, Ajal described the current state of public schools as “worrying,” with many classes far exceeding the recommended limit of 45 students.

Ajal recounted visiting schools during his tenure from 2014 to 2017, where he witnessed nearly 100 students packed into classrooms designed for fewer than 50.

He warned that overcrowding not only undermines learning but also increases the risk of spreading communicable diseases.

“These challenges can be addressed by increasing the education budget to facilitate the construction of more classrooms,” Ajal stated.

 “It is important to assess the current capacity of these schools to accommodate student numbers. If they are unable to do so, then additional classrooms should be built to meet the demand,” he added.

The lawmaker also called on the public and government to create and support conducive learning environment to allow children to thrive.

UNICEF estimates that more than 2.8 million children in South Sudan are currently out of school, with girls being the most affected due to poverty, early marriage, and societal barriers.

The education system continues to suffer from inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation, and low government funding factors compounded by the aftermath of the country’s long civil war.

Ajal’s call to action includes boosting investment in school infrastructure and fostering a supportive environment where children can access quality education and thrive.

