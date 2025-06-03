3rd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   “Without regional support, arms embargo will not hold water.” – Yakani

“Without regional support, arms embargo will not hold water.” – Yakani

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: File/ Office of the President

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A prominent civil society activist has warned that the United Nations-imposed arms embargo on South Sudan will remain largely ineffective unless neighboring countries fully cooperate with the international community in enforcing the restrictions.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said on Monday that the continued influx of weapons through illegal routes undermines efforts to curb armed violence in the country.

“The flow of arms into the country happens through numerous illegal channels, especially when South Sudan’s neighbors are not cooperating in enforcing the arms embargo,” Yakani told Eye Radio. “Without regional enforcement, the embargo will not hold water.”

The UN Security Council first imposed the arms embargo in 2018, renewing it annually. While the sanctions were intended to reduce violence and pressure armed groups to protect civilians, Yakani argues the embargo has only been effective in identifying non-compliant actors, not in halting the flow of arms or violence.

“The arms embargo helps in profiling armed groups that disregard civilian protection during military confrontations,” he said. “But so far, it has not made a significant impact on reducing armed violence in South Sudan.”

The United Nations has outlined five key benchmarks that South Sudan must meet for the embargo to be lifted. These include: completion of the Strategic Defence and Security Review; establishment of necessary command structures; implementation of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process; proper management of weapons and ammunition; and progress on transitional justice and accountability.

These conditions were first introduced in 2021 and reaffirmed in the most recent Security Council resolution, 2683 (2023).

Despite the challenges, Yakani remains optimistic that the benchmarks are achievable. He believes that collaboration among government, political parties, and civil society can help South Sudan meet the required indicators.

“We have the capacity to deliver on the five benchmarks,” he said. “But our main limitation is that the government is not genuinely reporting progress to the UN and other international bodies.”

He cited the work of military mobile courts in Yei, Morobo, Unity State, and Upper Nile as a sign of positive developments in military justice, which he says are being overlooked internationally due to poor reporting.

“These courts are delivering justice in cases of military abuse and rights violations,” Yakani noted. “But their success stories are not being documented or shared with the UN Security Council or the Human Rights Council in Geneva.”

Yakani called for improved coordination and transparency in reporting progress to help pave the way for lifting the embargo and supporting long-term peace in the country.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 1

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 2

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 3

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 4

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 5

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP calls for increased education budget to reduce overcrowding in schools

Published 3 hours ago

“Without regional support, arms embargo will not hold water.” – Yakani

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees flee Uganda after UPDF operation – sources

Published 3 hours ago

BoSS pledges to tackle liquidity shortage amid withdrawal concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Govt pushes for bank accounts to streamline salaries

Published 4 hours ago

Four killed in Piji clashes btw SSPDF and SPLA-IO

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.