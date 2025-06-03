Rumbek student killed in collision with military tank

A South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) military tank involved in a road accident with a motorcycle claimed the life of a student and injured another in Rumbek Town on Monday.

The victim, identified as Maktap Martin Mulla, was a student at Mozzalari Secondary School.

The incident occurred in the Malual-akan residential area when an SSPDF military tank, coming from the Rock City military base and heading towards the local market, collided with three boys riding a motorbike.

According to Lakes State Traffic Police Director, Col. Daniel Majuec Mayek, the three boys attempted to give way to the tank on the road when it hit them.

“The driver of the motorbike turned away to let the tank pass, but they immediately collided with the tank,” said Col. Mayek.

“One boy died on the spot, the motorbike driver suffered a foot injury, while the third was unharmed.”

Traffic police officers promptly arrived at the accident scene and took the injured to Rumbek State Hospital, where the deceased underwent a postmortem examination. The tank driver was arrested and is currently held at Rumbek Police Station as investigations continue.

“The military vehicle belongs to the government, and our role as traffic police is to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly,” Col. Mayek added.

Acting Minister of Information and Communication, William Koji, confirmed the accident and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

He cautioned road users against reckless driving in congested areas where children are present. “Our drivers must be responsible, especially when children are on the road going to school. Everyone must respect road users to prevent such tragic incidents,” Koji said.

Civil society activist Laat Kon Ater condemned the incident. “The army must drive responsibly. It is unacceptable to kill people simply because you are in uniform and armed,” he said.

“We call on the government to console the family and take responsibility by disciplining military drivers to ensure road safety.

