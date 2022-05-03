3rd May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   Mother arrested after leaving newborn baby unattended for six hours in hospital

Mother arrested after leaving newborn baby unattended for six hours in hospital

Author: Lodiong Alex/Wote Charles | Published: 3 hours ago

A newborn baby left by his mother for hours unattended at at Nyakuron Primary Health Care Center in Juba/ Photo 03.05.2022

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of intending to abandon her newborn baby boy after leaving it unattended for six hours after giving birth in a hospital.

That’s according a midwife.

A medical report seen by Eye Radio indicated that Irene, 25, delivered Tuesday at around 11:30 pm at the Nyakuron Primary Health Care Center in Juba.

The health assessment report cites, the baby and his mother were in a good condition.

However, Irene Eye Radio identified her single name left the facility this morning at around 9am, claiming she was going to freshen up in the washroom.

But hours later, she was nowhere to be found, causing panic among the midwives.

Roda Luba, a Midwife at Nyakuron Primary Health Care Center in Juba narrated to Eye Radio what happened.

“This mother came yesterday [Monday], after delivery she slept with us here until morning. There were other people who escorted her, two women and a man. Two went and a woman left here till morning. After she delivered around midnight, she slept and we did not know what was happening.”

“She told me at around 9am that she wants to go to the toilet and she wants to exchange the pad and I said ok you go. From that time, I did not see her till this time.”

Luba said the lactating mother appeared this afternoon after they reported the matter to the police and has been arrested.

Over the weekend, Police in Lakes State announced the arrest of a woman who dumped her newly born baby boy in a pit latrine at Rumbek State Hospital.

The child was rescued alive the following morning and was cared for by the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek.

In September last year, Police in Nimule also arrested a 19-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn by throwing it into a pit latrine.

The incident happened barely a month after Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal arrested a woman for beheading her baby in Aweil town.

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Bor S4 girl misses last papers as brothers dragged her from exams hall 1

Bor S4 girl misses last papers as brothers dragged her from exams hall

Published Friday, April 29, 2022

Immigration officer netted escaping with ‘boss” money amounting $18,000 2

Immigration officer netted escaping with ‘boss” money amounting $18,000

Published Thursday, April 28, 2022

Governor Adil orders plot owners to build or lose ownership. 3

Governor Adil orders plot owners to build or lose ownership.

Published Friday, April 29, 2022

Body of missing Brisbane-South Sudanese woman found, family says 4

Body of missing Brisbane-South Sudanese woman found, family says

Published Monday, May 2, 2022

Brother of S4 student explains why he pulled sister out of examination room 5

Brother of S4 student explains why he pulled sister out of examination room

Published Monday, May 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mother arrested after leaving newborn baby unattended for six hours in hospital

Published 3 hours ago

Terekeka urges pastoralists, farmers to cease hostilities in Wonduruba

Published 7 hours ago

Three die in separate weekend-incidents in Juba, police say

Published 8 hours ago

WPFD 2022: US calls for protection of journalists, media houses in S. Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

WPFD 2022: Gov’t told to grant freedom of expression

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir mourns death of freedom fighter, Aguil Chut-Deng

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.