Upper Nile parliament passes over 76 billion SSP budget for 2025–2026

Upper Nile State parliament reopens after one year. | Photo: Office of the Governor/Facebook

The Upper Nile State Legislative Assembly has passed a budget worth 76.6 billion South Sudanese Pounds for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, according to the state Minister of Information, Peter Ngwojo.

Ngwojo said the budget was earlier endorsed by the Council of Ministers and later approved by the Assembly on October 20, 2025.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, he said the approved budget will now be forwarded to the Office of the Governor for signing before it becomes law.

“Now it will be sent to the Office of the Governor and then the Governor will sign it and will come one of the laws of Upper Nile State and it should be implemented,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that the previous year’s budget faced implementation challenges due to limited resources but expressed optimism that this year’s plan would be fully executed following the resumption of oil revenue transfers from the national government in Juba.

He said the health sector received the largest share of the budget at 5.2 billion SSP, followed by the Commission for Human Rights with 512 million SSP, and the Peace, Reconciliation and Conflict Management Commission with 553 million SSP.

An additional 11.5 billion SSP has been earmarked for service delivery across the state’s 13 counties, including Malakal Municipality.

Ngwojo also outlined the key sources of revenue for the budget, which include:

  • Personal income tax from NGOs, projected at 8.8 billion SSP

  • 2% oil revenue share from the national government, estimated at 18.6 billion SSP

  • Non-oil revenues from ministries such as agriculture, trade, animal resources, and local government, expected to generate additional income through taxes and checkpoints.

He said the newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile State is expected to arrive in Malakal soon to sign the budget into law.

