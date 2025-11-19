Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga, has stressed the urgent need to clear civil servants’ salary arrears and improve the delivery of public services across the country.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in as the First Deputy Chairman of the SPLM Party on Tuesday, Dr. Igga said resolving the long-standing salary delays must be a top government priority. He described the payment of public workers and restoration of services as a mandatory obligation that cannot be postponed.

“Our immediate mandatory function is to pay the long-delayed civil servants’ salaries along with the delivery of dire services to our citizens,” he said. “Here, we must leave no stone unturned.”

Dr. Igga’s remarks come as government employees across various sectors continue to face prolonged periods without pay, contributing to growing economic hardship and public frustration.

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Chairman of the SPLM, urged senior party figures to unify members and strengthen grassroots engagement ahead of the 2026 general elections. He encouraged the leadership to work toward securing a renewed popular mandate similar to the party’s victory in the 2010 polls.

President Kiir also emphasized the need to revitalize the SPLM by reinforcing its founding principles and ensuring the fair and effective delivery of basic services to all citizens. He called on party members to mobilize supporters within their constituencies and expand the SPLM’s presence nationwide.

