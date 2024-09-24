Minister Aya calls for inclusivity in peacebuilding process

The Minister of Gender and Child Welfare has stressed the critical need for inclusivity in the peacebuilding process, urging the involvement of all groups, particularly persons with disabilities and other vulnerable communities.

Aya Benjamin, alongside Pia Philip, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Peacebuilding, attended a three-day workshop that began on September 23, 2024, in Juba, aimed at fostering inclusive social cohesion in South Sudan.

This stakeholders’ collaboration forum serves as a vital platform for open dialogue and cooperation among diverse groups.

Facilitated by the Nonviolent Peace Force, the event brought together women’s and youth groups, gender champions, and early warning protection teams from various regions, including Pibor, Tonj, Bentiu, Ulang, Walgak, and the Protection of Civilians sites in Juba.

Many participants have faced displacement and violence, representing areas that struggle with limited access to essential information.

During the opening session, Minister Aya Benjamin emphasized the importance of including all segments of society in peacebuilding efforts.

“In South Sudan, we have diverse groups, so when we talk about inclusiveness, I want to see everybody here—youth, young women, persons living with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups—so that we can truly talk about inclusivity,” she stated.

She further highlighted the government’s role in ensuring safety and creating a supportive environment for all citizens.

“One of the key responsibilities of the government is to ensure your security. I’ve also heard that we have human rights defenders here, and our role is to create a safe and enabling environment for everyone.”

Pia Philip reinforced the significance of safe spaces in nurturing social cohesion, noting that such environments facilitate open dialogue essential for peacebuilding.

“Safe spaces are key to social cohesion. If people don’t have the freedom to engage in dialogue, they cannot address the issues they are facing. Inclusive dialogue, where women, youth, community leaders, and people with disabilities participate, is crucial,” she remarked.

Rose Mary, head of the Nonviolent Peace Force in South Sudan, shared insights on the forum’s aim to empower grassroots leaders to drive meaningful change in their communities.

“We’ve been working with women protection teams, youth protection teams, gender champions, and early warning and response teams for the last eight years,” she explained.

“These teams have been our partners in interrupting cycles of violence, collaborating across ethnic and geographic lines to strengthen their collective impact.”

Mary emphasized that the real work must occur at the grassroots level, where individuals are most affected by displacement and violence.

“They know their communities, they know the challenges, and they can be part of the solution, not just survivors of violence,” she asserted.

In conclusion, she expressed hope that the forum would inspire participants to extend their impact beyond their communities to others facing similar challenges.

“In this forum, we want them to realize they can also make an impact in other communities experiencing the same difficulties.”