One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

One person was killed, eight injured, and several others are missing after a passenger bus was attacked along the Juba-Nimule highway on Tuesday, which an SSPDF spokesperson claims was carried out by NAS forces.



Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai alleged that the attack on the Bebeto Coach (registration number SSD 089Z) was carried out by forces from the National Salvation Front (NAS).

The incident occurred between Nyerjebe and Kubi, resulting in the death of one foreign national and injuring 14 others.

Gen. Lul also reported that between 7 to 14 passengers are currently missing and are believed to have been abducted by the attackers.

Survivor Kpiosa Charles recounted the harrowing experience, during which he and his wife were among 40 passengers on the Bebeto Coach bound for Kampala, having departed at 6 a.m.

Kpiosa described how the ambush unfolded when unidentified assailants opened fire on the speeding bus, with the first shot striking the driver’s side, forcing the bus to come to a halt amidst panic.

Efforts to obtain a comment from NAS at this time have been unsuccessful.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio Previous Post