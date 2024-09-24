24th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

Authors: Nyathong William | Awan Moses | Published: 1 hour ago

The site of the bus that was burned along the Juba-Nimule road on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo courtesy

One person was killed, eight injured, and several others are missing after a passenger bus was attacked along the Juba-Nimule highway on Tuesday, which an SSPDF spokesperson claims was carried out by NAS forces.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai alleged that the attack on the Bebeto Coach (registration number SSD 089Z) was carried out by forces from the National Salvation Front (NAS).

The incident occurred between Nyerjebe and Kubi, resulting in the death of one foreign national and injuring 14 others.

Gen. Lul also reported that between 7 to 14 passengers are currently missing and are believed to have been abducted by the attackers.

Survivor Kpiosa Charles recounted the harrowing experience, during which he and his wife were among 40 passengers on the Bebeto Coach bound for Kampala, having departed at 6 a.m.

Kpiosa described how the ambush unfolded when unidentified assailants opened fire on the speeding bus, with the first shot striking the driver’s side, forcing the bus to come to a halt amidst panic.

Efforts to obtain a comment from NAS at this time have been unsuccessful.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 1

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets 2

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published September 22, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 5

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published 7 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Aya calls for inclusivity in peacebuilding process

Published 59 mins ago

One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

Published 1 hour ago

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published 2 hours ago

MSF suspends medical activities in Yei after attack

Published 5 hours ago

Community leader seeks medical aid amid health service crisis in Mundri East

Published 6 hours ago

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.