Ulang County struggles to resolve conflict after Chief’s killing

Authorities in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, are struggling to resolve a community conflict after the killing of a local chief over the weekend, according to the Commissioner.



Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak acknowledged that there are no guarantees for a peaceful resolution following the killing of a 47-year-old chief on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

He described the killing of Chief Maluit Riek Diew from Barmach Payam as part of an ongoing cycle of revenge attacks in the area.

Despite his efforts to de-escalate tensions, Hon. Riek noted that the family of the slain chief has yet to declare their position on reconciliation.

“The situation is calm for now, but I cannot guarantee that the victim’s family will adhere to our appeal for peace,” Riek said in a statement to Eye Radio.

“The family of the attacker is unwilling to compensate for the chief, which adds to the tension.”

The commissioner also revealed that the perpetrators of the attack remain at large due to a lack of sufficient security forces and transportation resources to track them down.

“There have been no arrests. The killers fled, and we didn’t have vehicles or enough forces to pursue them. I have spoken to the victim’s family, urging them not to retaliate, but the situation remains uncertain,” he added.

Despite his efforts to meet both families, the commissioner admitted that progress has been slow, and the potential for further violence remains a concern.

He says both families are from different Payams within the same county, adding complexity to the dispute.

“We’re doing our best, but without compensation or arrests, it’s difficult to predict how the families will respond,” Riek concluded.

The commissioner continues to work toward preventing further escalation, but the absence of cooperation and resources poses significant challenges to resolving the conflict peacefully.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter