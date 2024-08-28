Juba County officials inspect Joppa Silik to verify residents

Addressing residents, Alfatih Margahni explained that the visit aimed to verify and confirm the allotment processes. He spoke to the media, stating:

“I am here on assignment from the honourable commissioner of Juba County due to rumours circulating on social media about demolitions in Joppa Silik,” said Margahni.

“There have been reports of tractors demolishing properties here. My mission is to confirm whether these claims are true,” he said.

“As a local government, our mandate is to provide services to our people, whether it’s a health centre, police station, or school. This is our responsibility.”

Karlo Ensak Ladu, the Executive Director of Luri Payam, added that the roads within the area have been marked.

He noted that residents whose homes fall on these roads were given a two-week notice to rearrange their properties in preparation for the necessary demolitions:

“We are in Joppa Silik, and a demarcation process is underway. We have marked the roads and informed the residents whose homes are affected,” Ensak said.

“They were given a fourteen-day ultimatum to rearrange their houses. We will confirm any demolitions as we have informed them to make arrangements to facilitate service delivery, including security and water.”

Ezbon Pitia Francis, Director of Luri Boma, confirmed that the demarcation processes have been completed. Some residents have lived in the area for over fifteen years.

James Jacky, a long-time resident, welcomed the initiative, noting that it would improve community services:

“This is my room. I registered my name and demolished it myself because I knew the road opening was imminent. We need development in our country to access essential services like water, and we appreciate the organization of this process,” said Jacky.