28th August 2024
Juba County officials inspect Joppa Silik to verify residents

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Alfatih Margahni, Executive Director of Juba County (R), speaks with one of the residents of Joppa Silik during his visit on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. - Courtesy

Juba County authorities conducted an inspection of Joppa Silik to verify the residents living in the area.

The inspection was led by Alfatih Margahni, the Executive Director of Juba County, who visited the area yesterday along with officials from Luri Payam.

