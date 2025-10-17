17th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Technology   |   Media Authority demands tougher action from media, security to fight misinformation

Media Authority demands tougher action from media, security to fight misinformation

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 9 hours ago

Elijah Alier, Managing Director of the Media Authority, speaks during the launch of the Authority’s official website on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of ICT & Postal Services

 The head of the Media Authority has called on media and security institutions to develop strong strategies to fight misinformation and protect the public from its negative impact.

Elijah Alier, the Managing Director of the Media Authority, said the fight against fake news requires joint efforts between media houses and security agencies to ensure public safety.

He made the remarks during a roundtable discussion held on Thursday. The event was organized by the Media Authority in partnership with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and Journalists for Human Rights.

Alier urged the participants to come up with practical solutions to ensure timely and truthful information is shared with the public.

“Countering misinformation is a challenge no institution can face alone,” he said.

“This workshop, a collaboration between the Media Authority and Journalists for Human Rights, provides a vital platform for dialogue and learning. Here, representatives from the armed forces and media professionals can develop practical strategies to promote truth and counter falsehoods,” he stated.

“This partnership formalized through a letter of commitment in 2018 reflects our shared vision and dedication to nurturing a media landscape that is professional, vibrant, free, and grounded in constitutional principles,” he added.

According to a 2023 study by the Institute of Social Policy and Research (ISPR) and Defyhatenow now rebranded and Digital Rights Frontlines, misinformation has become a growing threat to peace and social stability in South Sudan.

The report indicated that 81.9% of South Sudanese believe misinformation and disinformation are highly prevalent, with 58.8% admitting they have shared or forwarded false information—mostly through social media.

The study also found that 74% of respondents identified youth as the main spreaders of false information, largely due to their high social media activity and limited fact-checking skills.

Disturbingly, 98% of respondents said misinformation fuels community violence and erodes trust in public institutions and leaders.

Popular Stories
World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 1

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 2

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 3

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs 4

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs

Published October 11, 2025

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army 5

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army

Published October 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published 5 hours ago

Media, security sector must work together- Journalists for Human Rights

Published 6 hours ago

Men urged to include sanitary pads in household budgets

Published 7 hours ago

Media Authority demands tougher action from media, security to fight misinformation

Published 9 hours ago

Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Published 10 hours ago

Makuei urges media, army to rebuild public trust

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.