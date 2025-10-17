Media Authority demands tougher action from media, security to fight misinformation

The head of the Media Authority has called on media and security institutions to develop strong strategies to fight misinformation and protect the public from its negative impact.

Elijah Alier, the Managing Director of the Media Authority, said the fight against fake news requires joint efforts between media houses and security agencies to ensure public safety.

He made the remarks during a roundtable discussion held on Thursday. The event was organized by the Media Authority in partnership with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and Journalists for Human Rights.

Alier urged the participants to come up with practical solutions to ensure timely and truthful information is shared with the public.

“Countering misinformation is a challenge no institution can face alone,” he said.

“This workshop, a collaboration between the Media Authority and Journalists for Human Rights, provides a vital platform for dialogue and learning. Here, representatives from the armed forces and media professionals can develop practical strategies to promote truth and counter falsehoods,” he stated.

“This partnership formalized through a letter of commitment in 2018 reflects our shared vision and dedication to nurturing a media landscape that is professional, vibrant, free, and grounded in constitutional principles,” he added.

According to a 2023 study by the Institute of Social Policy and Research (ISPR) and Defyhatenow now rebranded and Digital Rights Frontlines, misinformation has become a growing threat to peace and social stability in South Sudan.

The report indicated that 81.9% of South Sudanese believe misinformation and disinformation are highly prevalent, with 58.8% admitting they have shared or forwarded false information—mostly through social media.

The study also found that 74% of respondents identified youth as the main spreaders of false information, largely due to their high social media activity and limited fact-checking skills.

Disturbingly, 98% of respondents said misinformation fuels community violence and erodes trust in public institutions and leaders.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth Previous Post