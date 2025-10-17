Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile State, Jacob Dollar, has announced that he is temporarily relocating his office from Malakal town to Nasir County.
“I will be relocating the office to Nasir temporarily, so that I will be able to engage with the youth… I urge the White Army to accept peace because this time is for peace. I will be ready to cooperate to work with them and address the challenges they are facing,” Governor Dollar made a direct appeal on state-run SSBC TV.
He also called on the national government for urgent support in peacebuilding and development efforts across Upper Nile State.
