Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Governor Dollar announced he is temporarily relocating his headquarters from Malakal to Nasir County to confront escalating insecurity head-on and directly engage with local youth.

Governor Dollar noted that sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes driving youth involvement in violence, pointing specifically to hunger and lack of opportunities.

“I urge the White Army to accept peace because this time is for peace. I also assured them that as the governor of Upper Nile, I will be ready to cooperate to work with them and address the challenges that they are facing.”

