17th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel greets Upper Nile State Governor Hon. Jacob Dollar Ruot during their meeting on Thursday, October 16, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the VP Office)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile State, Jacob Dollar, has announced that he is temporarily relocating his office from Malakal town to Nasir County.

Governor Dollar announced he is temporarily relocating his headquarters from Malakal to Nasir County to confront escalating insecurity head-on and directly engage with local youth.

Following key meetings in Juba with Vice Presidents Dr Benjamin Bol Mel (Economic) and Taban Deng Gai (Infrastructure), Governor Dollar declared security his top priority.

The Governor’s unusual move is aimed at working closely with communities in areas like Nasir and Ulang counties, which suffer from frequent intercommunal violence and clashes, including those involving the “White Army.”

Dollar believes lasting peace means tackling the root problems, such as hunger and lack of opportunities, that push young people toward violence.

“I will be relocating the office to Nasir temporarily, so that I will be able to engage with the youth… I urge the White Army to accept peace because this time is for peace. I will be ready to cooperate to work with them and address the challenges they are facing,” Governor Dollar made a direct appeal on state-run SSBC TV.

He also called on the national government for urgent support in peacebuilding and development efforts across Upper Nile State.

Governor Dollar noted that sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes driving youth involvement in violence, pointing specifically to hunger and lack of opportunities.

“I urge the White Army to accept peace because this time is for peace.  I also assured them that as the governor of Upper Nile, I will be ready to cooperate to work with them and address the challenges that they are facing.”

Popular Stories
World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 1

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 2

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 3

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs 4

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs

Published October 11, 2025

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army 5

SSPDF orders Red Belt vigilantes to join national army

Published October 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published 5 hours ago

Media, security sector must work together- Journalists for Human Rights

Published 6 hours ago

Men urged to include sanitary pads in household budgets

Published 7 hours ago

Media Authority demands tougher action from media, security to fight misinformation

Published 9 hours ago

Governor Dollar moves to Nasir to tackle insecurity and engage youth

Published 10 hours ago

Makuei urges media, army to rebuild public trust

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.