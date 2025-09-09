9th September 2025

Education Minister summoned as exam results fail to reach schools

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 14 hours ago

Dr. Kuyok Abuol Kuyok , Minister of General Education and Instruction - File: credit | Eye Radio/Lou Nelson | April 1, 2022

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The national parliament has summoned the Minister of General Education to account for why Senior Four exam results still haven’t reached schools, more than two weeks after their release.

The decision follows a growing outcry from students and parents frustrated that the results remain inaccessible, despite being officially released.

Giel Thou Nyuoth, who represents Unity State, told lawmakers that the results are not accessible, especially in remote areas.

He voiced frustration that students still cannot access their results more than two weeks after they were officially released.

The Ministry of General Education had signed a contract with a Digitel Mobile company to help students get their results via phone. However, the MP said many areas lack the necessary network coverage.

MP Nyuoth also noted that the 7,000 South Sudanese Pounds required to check the results is too expensive for many families.

He argued that the results should have been sent directly to schools to be accessed at no cost.

In response, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said that the parliament will summon the Minister of General Education and Instruction to address lawmakers’ questions about the issue.

