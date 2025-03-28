Makuei dismisses claims of Angelina Teny’s house arrest

Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei has dismissed claims that Interior Minister Angelina Teny was under house arrest alongside her husband, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

On Thursday, March 27, SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Oyet Nathaniel released a statement alleging that Interior Minister Angelina Teny had been placed under “house arrest” alongside her husband, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Hon. Oyet claimed that on Wednesday, March 26, at 9:46 PM, a convoy of security forces from the National Security Service, Tiger Division, and SSPDF forcibly entered Machar’s residence and placed both him and his wife under house arrest.

Speaking at a press conference, Makuei clarified that while Dr. Machar is under house arrest, Minister Teny continues to carry out her duties in office as usual.

He urged the public to distinguish between the restrictions placed on Dr. Machar and the freedom of movement granted to his wife.

“Well, about the wife of the First Vice President and the Minister of Interior, there is nothing as such. This is another wild rumor being spread on social media that the First Vice President and his wife were put under house arrest. She has been going to her office, it is her husband who is under arrest, not her,” Makuei explained.

He further added, “You presume that she is under house arrest because she lives with her husband in the same house, but that is a different matter.

If she were under house arrest, she would not be going to the office. Some of you have seen her going to the office, yet some are still spreading false information that both the First Vice President and his wife have been arrested.”

Makuei’s remarks come amidst widespread rumors and clarifications regarding the status of political figures in South Sudan.