28th March 2025
News | Peace

AU envoy warns against forces undermining South Sudan’s peace efforts

Author: Patrick Sebit | Published: 4 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: H.E. Ambassador Prof. Joram Mukama Biswaro, African Union representative to South Sudan - courtesy

JUBA, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The African Union (AU) representative to South Sudan has warned against “invisible hands” working to destabilize the country’s ongoing quest for peace.

Professor Joram Biswaro made the remarks during the launch of a civic education and public consultation campaign on the constitution-making process in Juba on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The event took place amidst growing concerns over the fragile state of the 2018 peace agreement, with political tensions rising in the country.

“We must be aware of the invisible hands at work, seeking to destabilize the country,” Biswaro cautioned, adding, “South Sudan has come this far, and eroding the gains made would be unfortunate. Austerity will not forgive us for this major lapse. Let us swallow the bitter pill.”

He emphasized that the political challenges facing South Sudan require political solutions, not military or external interference.

“Any political problem requires a political solution and not otherwise,” Biswaro said.

The AU diplomat also stressed the importance of dialogue and reconciliation among South Sudanese. He urged citizens to come together and engage in peaceful discussions to resolve the country’s issues.

“South Sudanese can do that. They are capable of sitting together as brothers and sisters,” Biswaro asserted. He also highlighted the responsibility of citizens to use social media wisely, warning against its potential to deepen divisions.

“We need to rally behind the leadership of the country but also behave as responsible citizens to correctly use the social media, which at times can drive the country asunder,” Biswaro added.

The specific identity of the “invisible hands” he referred to remains unclear. However, his message underscored the urgency of maintaining peace and unity in the country as South Sudan continues its transitional period.

