At all-male governors forum, R-JMEC’s Gituai urges appointment of female governor

The Interim Chairperson of peace monitoring mechanism RJMEC has called on peace parties forming the transitional government to honor their 35% women representation pledge by appointing a female governor.

Gen. Charles Tai Gituai made the call following SPLM-IO’s removal of Sarah Cleto as governor of Western Bahr El-Ghazal state and her replacement with a male successor. Ms. Cleto was then appointed to the Council of States.

The peace mechanism has continuously called for greater participation of women in governance, highlighting the importance of gender parity in peacebuilding and nation-building efforts.

Addressing the 8th Governors Forum on Wednesday, Gituai emphasized the lack of female representation in top government positions, there is currently not a single female governor or chief administrator in South Sudan.

The observer said Cleto’s replacement with a male politician has raised questions about the government commitment to gender equality and the promotion of women in leadership roles.

“There are serious concerns that the parties to R-ARCSS have not adhered to the 35% minimum women representation ratio. Currently, no single woman holds a position of a Governor or Chief Administrator in the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

“RJMEC reiterate its appeal to parties to R-ARCSS to adhere to minimum women quota in their executive and the decision making bodies at level of government.”

In October, stakeholders at the peace monitoring mechanism R-JMEC said transitional government must uphold the 35% quota for women’s representation, suggesting that any female officeholder relieved should be replaced by a woman rather than a man.

The concern was raised during discussions on enforcing gender balance in political and legislative positions, and ensuring that women play a central role in the country’s leadership and peacebuilding processes.

Stakeholders warned that replacing women leaders with male appointees would undermine gender equity efforts which are crucial to peacebuilding and governance.