AIDS commission urges faith leaders to back condom use to end infection

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Achol Ayom, the Deputy Chairperson of South Sudan HIV/ADIS Commission - courtesy photo

The Deputy Chairperson of the HIV/AIDS Commission has called on faith-based groups, traditional leaders, and communities to embrace the use of condoms as part of efforts to reduce new HIV infections in the country.

Achol Ayom urged churches, chiefs, and elders not to discourage preventive measures, saying condoms can help reduce the spread of the virus, especially among those who do not strictly follow abstinence and fidelity messages.

“I often tell churches and Islamic leaders that no one really wants people to rely on condoms, but the reality is different. One time, a chief told me, ‘Achol, what you are saying is good, but I don’t want condoms, take them back to Juba.’ I asked him, ‘Do all your children listen to you?’ He said, ‘No.’ Then I explained, condoms are meant for those who don’t listen,” she said.

“The Bible teaches us not to sleep with anyone outside marriage, and Islam says the same. Our communities also advise young people not to have sex before marriage. But the truth is, many do not follow this guidance. That is why we need to allow condoms, because they can save lives,” she added.

She also appealed to the media to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas where many people remain uninformed about HIV testing, treatment, and prevention.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, HIV prevalence in South Sudan is on the decline.

The total number of people living with HIV decreased in 2024, with both new infections and AIDS-related deaths also reducing.

Currently, 75,266 people are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), while another 75,000 are not yet enrolled. The number of women on ART dropped from 4,694 in 2023 to just 3,677 in 2024.

On mother-to-child transmission, only 55 percent of pregnant women in South Sudan know their HIV status, 50 percent are on ART, and 42 percent have achieved viral suppression.

Western Equatoria, Lakes, and Upper Nile States remain the most affected regions.

In 2024, the Ministry of Health reported that 875,171 people were tested for HIV. Out of these, 15,262 tested positive, and 16,695 were enrolled on ART.

