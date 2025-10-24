Kiir meets Economic Cluster, discuss measures to stabilise economy

President Salva Kiir has held a high-level meeting with Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and Minister of Finance Athian Diing Athian amid the ongoing cash shortage in the country.

According to a statement issued this afternoon by the Office of the President, the meeting discussed the current economic situation, during which President Kiir received a briefing on measures being taken to stabilise the economy.

The statement, quoting Minister Athian, said the meeting provided an update to the President on the ongoing engagements between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan on fiscal and monetary policies.

The meeting comes as cash shortages continue to worsen, with banks and mobile money operators reducing withdrawals due to limited cash in circulation.

Minister Athian said the meeting also discussed ways to improve coordination and promote transparency in liquidity management, public finance, and other initiatives aimed at strengthening control measures and stabilising the foreign exchange market while maintaining the value of the local currency.

He added that the meeting warned people against hoarding the local currency, saying such acts are prohibited by law. He urged law enforcement agencies to help stop activities that disrupt the flow of cash in the economy.

Athian said economic institutions are working on new procedures to restore public trust in the banking system and stabilise the economy.

He also announced that the government has completed paying civil servants, adding that members of the armed forces and those in remote areas will receive their salaries in cash.

