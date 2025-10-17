Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The special court trying suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and seven others adjourned its 11th session to Monday, October 20, 2025, following an investigator’s testimony against the first accused, Puot Kang Chuol.

During the 11th session of the high-profile trial, the prosecution team presented its evidence and exhibits before the court adjourned.

The session focused on the testimony of lead investigator Major General Basilio Wani, who testified against the first accused, suspended petroleum minister Puot Kang Chuol.

Major General Wani summarized the case and outlined the charges filed by the head of the Legal Investigation Department in Central Equatoria State.

According to the lead investigator, Puot Kang Chuol allegedly provided $30,000 to the White Army militia to finance the attack on the military garrison in Nasir.

The prosecution team also asked the court to allow the trial of several accused persons in absentia.

Those reported to be at large include: Lt. Gen. Peter Thok Chuol, Maj. Gen. Dhiling Keak, Lt. Gen. Peter Ruot, Lt. Gen. Yiey Dak, Maj. Gen. William Deng Bum, Kang Makana – White Army Leader, Maj. Gen. Koang Miom, Maj. Gen. Koang Gatluak Terjath, Gatwech Liem, Biel Wieu, former Nasir Commissioner, James Gatluak Lew, Brig. Gen. Hokdor Chuol and former Minister of Water and Irrigation, Pal Mai Deng.

During cross-examination, the prosecution questioned the investigator about his rank, academic background, and work experience.

He told the court that he is the Commissioner of Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, holds a master’s degree in law, and lectures at the Police College and Police Academy.

He also said he was the lead investigator in the 2015–2016 embezzlement case involving the Office of the President.

The court also heard that the complaint in the current case was filed by Captain Kashif Apollo of the National Security Service.

The case will continue on Monday, 20th October 2025.