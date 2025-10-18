Sarafino takes over as Juba Mayor in leadership shake-up

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Christopher Sarafino Wani Swaka has been appointed the new Mayor of Juba by Central Equatoria State Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel as part of a major reshuffle within the Juba City Council leadership.



In the decree, the Governor relieved H.W. Johnson Swaka Ngisak from his position as Mayor of the Juba City Council. He also dismissed H.W. Thiik Thiik Mayardit, Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, and H.W. Juma Moses Michael, Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure and Environment.

H.W. Christopher Sarafino Wani Swaka has been appointed as the new Mayor of Juba City Council.

In further appointments, the Governor named H.W. Jenifer Yabu Lasuba as Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance, H.W. Lual Joseph Deng as Deputy Mayor for Social Services, and H.W. Stephen Lomude Martin as Deputy Mayor for Environment and Waste Management.

In a related development, the Governor appointed the outgoing Mayor, Mr Johnson Swaka Ngisak, as Senior Technical Advisor to the State Ministry of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies.

