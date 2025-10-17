Media, security sector must work together- Journalists for Human Rights

The Project Manager for Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) stressed that the work of the security sector and the media is complementary, not competitive, in ensuring that citizens receive accurate information while promoting human rights.

Mary Ajith made the remarks during a Roundtable Discussion on Media Relations and Human Rights held yesterday, which addressed ongoing tensions between journalists and members of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Ajith said Both the media and the security sector play vital roles in peace-building, national stability, and the democratic development of our country.

The Project Manager of (JHR) says they also share a responsibility to make citizens feel secure through protection by security personnel and accurate reporting by journalists.

Ajith highlighted the challenges posed by the digital era, where misinformation spreads quickly and social media can be weaponised.

She stressed that journalists play a crucial role in exposing falsehoods and human rights violations, and no individual spreading misinformation should be shielded simply because of their position.

“This can be achieved by working with journalists who play a crucial role in exposing the truth and in that regard, if you find somebody spreading falsehood despite their position in any sector, then you will not protect them because you know that journalists are doing their role by exposing the truth and highlighting human rights violations or injustices in our communities,” she said.

she added that ensuring citizens receive accurate information requires collaboration focused on human rights, peace-building, and national unity.

