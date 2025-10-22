Machar trial adjourned as defense demands more time, documents

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The special court trying the suspended FVP Dr Riek Machar and seven co-accused adjourned its 13th session today, granting the defense team more time to prepare for cross-examination of the prosecution’s lead investigator. The session is now postponed until Friday, October 24, 2025.
The hearing began with the completion of the prosecution’s examination of the lead investigator in the Nasir case, Major General Basilio Thomas Wani.
However, when invited to begin cross-examination, the defense team, led by lawyer Geri Raimondu, requested the court to grant them more time and provide copies of the prosecution’s documents to enable them to prepare adequately.
The prosecution objected, urging the defense to proceed immediately. After deliberation, the presiding judge accepted the defense’s request.
Absence and Applications
During the attendance check at the start of the session, defense lawyer Kur Lual Kur informed the court that the sixth accused, Brigadier General Kamilo Gatmai Kel, was absent due to a health condition.
The presiding judge noted that the court would also consider various pending applications submitted by both sides.
Earlier, the defense had filed several requests, including permission for medical care for the accused persons, a written copy of the investigator’s testimony, and the provision of special meals for some defendants suffering from stomach-related health issues.
