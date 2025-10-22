SPLM to Nhial Deng: Register a party, don’t form ‘undemocratic’ movement

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The SPLM has strongly criticized former senior party member Nhial Deng Nhial, arguing he should register a political party and contest the upcoming elections rather than form a “movement that is against democratic principles.”

This reaction follows Nhial Deng Nhial’s recent launch of the South Sudan Salvation Movement (SSSM), in which he accused the government of blocking elections to stay in power.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, October 22, Bol Makueng, the SPLM Secretary for External Affairs, expressed the party’s surprise that Nhial, a sitting member of the R-TNLA, chose to launch accusations rather than utilize his legislative role.

Makueng challenged the former leader to return and engage in legitimate politics, emphasizing that democracy requires registration, not agitation.

The Democratic Path

Makueng underlined the necessary steps for political participation: “A prelude for any political party to play democratic elections is for this party to register in the political party’s council. That’s a requirement,” Makueng stated.

“If our son, brother, Nhial, is to play politics by forming his political party, he is free to come even to South Sudan. He can register his political party and he can campaign…”

Makueng noted that the country has 54 political parties, 29 of which are registered, and encouraged the others to follow democratic norms. He added that failure to register makes one “like an agitator to roam about.”

Accountability in Parliament

The SPLM Secretary also questioned Nhial’s decision to accuse a “tiny political elite” of mismanaging oil revenues and inflating infrastructure contracts, especially given his position in Parliament.

“It is surprising that as a sitting member of revitalized transitional National Assembly whose mandate includes legislation and government oversight, Hon. Nhial chooses to point fingers…” Makueng said.

He argued that if Nhial possesses substantive evidence, he should have acted through the Assembly:

“If Hon. Nhial possesses substantive evidence, he should have introduced a private members’ bill to summon relevant ministers… to investigate and address these allegations transparently,” stated Makueng.

