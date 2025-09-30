30th September 2025

Lomuro: peace deal “unshaken,” 2026 elections will proceed as planned

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 38 minutes ago

Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro speaks to the media in Juba. | Photo: FVP Press Unit/Facebook

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs says the 2018 revitalized peace agreement implementation remains ‘unshaken’, adding that elections will be held in December 2026 as scheduled.

Recent tensions in South Sudan—including clashes between government forces and SPLM-IO in several parts of the country, as well as the arrest and trial of SPLM-IO leader and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, who is suspended during the proceedings along with co-accused officials—have raised fears among observers of a potential collapse of the peace agreement and a return to civil war.

However, according to Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, who is also the Secretary of the National Transitional Committee, reiterated the unity government’s commitment to the peace implementation.

“Allow me to affirm that South Sudan’s commitment to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement for the resolution of conflict in the Republic of South Sudan is unshaken. The parties to the agreement remain committed to concluding the transitional period through free, fair elections in December 2026,” he said speaking at an event in Juba on Monday.

He said that the ongoing investigation involving the SPLM-IO leadership is not directly connected to the implementation of the peace deal.

“We are determined to ensure that this process paves the way for lasting peace, unity, and stability in our country. In this regard, I must stress that the ongoing investigation involving the SPLM-IO leadership is not directly connected to the implementation of the peace and leads to peace and democratic transition,” he added.

South Sudan has yet to conduct a general election since gaining independence in 2011.

The first polls were initially scheduled for July 2015 but were postponed due to the outbreak of civil war.

Parliament has since extended the presidential term multiple times, citing instability.

