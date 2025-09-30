Jonglei State orders manhunt for Red Belt group behind weekend deadly attack

The Government of Jonglei State has condemned a series of violent attacks by a group known as the Red Belt, calling their actions brutal, unlawful, and a direct threat to public safety in Bor and the surrounding areas.

The Red Belt group has been accused of carrying out a deadly attack on Saturday that left several people dead and many others injured. In a separate incident the same evening, one person was killed during clashes between the Nyara and Pariak communities in Bor town, the capital of Jonglei State.

In a statement released Monday, the government said the group is also responsible for multiple incidents, including a September 7 attack on young entrepreneurs from Northern Bahr el Ghazal, which left seven wounded and properties looted.

Earlier incidents include a February ambush on the national Minister of Wildlife, a July raid on a cattle camp, and a June shooting during a public event attended by Governor Riek Gai Kok and Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk.

“These are not isolated incidents. They are calculated acts of terror that endanger innocent lives and challenge the authority of the state,” read in part the statement.

Authorities have now ordered increased security patrols, checkpoint monitoring, and the search of roads and river vessels.

Jonglei state authorities have urged neighboring states to assist in apprehending suspects.

Meanwhile, the state government has urged Bor residents to remain calm, report suspicious activity, and resume normal business as security measures are being reinforced.

